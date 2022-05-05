sport, bathurst-1000-news,

WITH just over a week to go until the Bathurst 12 Hour the final field has been confirmed for the Mount Panorama enduro, which makes its return after an 830-day absence. The driver roster for the May 15 race will represent a broad spectrum of top-level talent from Australia and around the world. The field for the 11th edition of the race staged as an international GT3 enduro, includes 15 highly competitive entries in the Class A GT3 Pro-Am and GT3 Am categories, each with a realistic chance of winning the race. Other cars will battle in the Porsche GT3 Cup and Invitational classes, adding further depth to the grid. Doubling as both the opening round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the 2022 race will see Audi, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche and Lamborghini go head-to-head for the outright victory. Seven 2022-specification Audi R8 EVO entries will represent the 12-Hour's most successful brand, bringing with them a host of star drivers including reigning Bathurst 1000 champions Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth. Four factory Audi international stars will be announced closer to race week to fill two of the six-cars entered by the Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia team. Reigning GT World Challenge Australia champion Yasser Shahin, Bathurst podium finisher David Russell, Bathurst winner Nick Percat and current Australian Drivers' Champion Joey Mawson all add further firepower to the Audi squad. A battle of the German brands will see Mercedes-AMG field six cars, headlined by the Mann Filters Triple Eight Race Engineering entry driven by reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and rookie star Broc Feeney. They will share their car with Prince Jefri Ibrahim and one other driver who is yet to be announced. Hong Kong-based Craft Bamboo Racing continue their long-term support of the 12-Hour via their Mercedes-AMG entry, with their high-profile international drivers to be confirmed by AMG closer to race week. Meanwhile, Kenny Habul's SunEnergy1 Racing's line-up includes 2020 12-Hour winner, Jules Gounon - the Frenchman regarded as one of the best GT3 racers in the world at present - and GT ace Luca Stolz. Porsche will be represented by five-time 12-Hour class winning team Grove Racing, driven by the father and son duo of Stephen and Brenton Grove and World Endurance Championship ace Ben Barker who returns with them this year. Lamborghini will fly the flag for the Italian Supercar brands; the Huracan GT3 entered by Wall Racing another contender with drivers including Bathurst local and television presenter Grant Denyer as well as Carrera Cup champion David Wall. Class racing remains a feature of the 12-hour in 2022. Three GT3 cars will battle for the 'GT3-Am' race within a race, while a pair of Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Cars will fight for their own class glory in Class C.

