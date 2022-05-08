community,

Mitchell Conservatorium [MitCon] students gained a rare opportunity last weekend to learn from classical musicians who perform regularly across Sydney and throughout the state. The Sydney Symphony Orchestra [SSO], who were in town last week to perform the music of Russian composer Tchaicovsky at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, stopped by MitCon on Saturday to run free workshops with students. MitCon teacher Phil Braithwaite said it was an invaluable opportunity for students to learn from some of the country's most seasoned musicians. "The students got to learn from musicians who are at the top of their game," Mr Braithwaite said. READ ALSO: Mitchell Conservatorium to host opera shows at The Greens on William "To hear the likes of Joshua Batty [SSO principal flute] discuss the techniques behind sound and compositional intent was just one example of the value SSO members brought to these workshops." Mr Braithwaite said MitCon students always benefit from exposure to elite Australian musicians whenever they stop by. "Elite musicians have the capabilities to work with a wide range of students, from beginners to those with more experience," he said. READ ALSO: Kelso High students and teacher to take part in World's Greatest Shave "The exposure for these kids is pivotal." For more information, visit the MitCon Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

