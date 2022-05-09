news, local-news,

A SMALL, start-up consent education program which began in Bathurst just over 12 months ago has been chosen as one of 12 groups to pitch their program to Clubs NSW. Consent Education Australia, under Bathurst woman Isabel Fox, could potentially reach an audience of 10,000 young people if the pitch is successful. Ms Fox, who began her company Fearless Fox Training last year, launched Consent Education Australia last week. READ MORE: Fearless Fox Training launches innovative training program Ms Fox travelled to Canterbury Leagues Club to pitch Consent Education Australia's Fair Play program, in front of an audience of 300 people. She said it was an extremely competitive process to even get to pitch the program. "They only take 12 businesses from across New South Wales. "Our initial pitch was really just working with consent education. READ ALSO: Bathurst Living Legend Paul Smith helped design Mount Panorama sign "[Since then] we've actually launched our new not for profit, Consent Education Australia and we've got a program ready to go. "It has already been trialled with about 2,000 young people over the last couple of years, but it is signed, sealed and delivered. "We've had academic validation from QUT and CSU and had strong interest from sporting players and ex-professional sports players." She said her goal was to pitch to Clubs NSW that as a company Consent Education Australia "are in this space and we want your young people." "This (pitch) is huge for a company like ours." READ MORE: Survey reveals shocking sexual assault stats for universities She said she was amazed the business has grown they way it has. "This Clubs NSW program has completely changed our business and how we think about business. "This is how we can get our program delivered across NSW, in a really authentic way without losing the quality" She said if successful, in the next 12 months, Consent Education Australia would have the money to put 10,000 juniors through its program, "That's 10,000 young people getting not only consent education but also the skills and development to go out and be culture changers in their communities." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/2cc1135a-5201-4093-aee5-da7c3e7c34df.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg