news, local-news,

The Mount Panorama sign is almost as iconic as the race track itself, being the first image that comes to mind when Bathurst, NSW comes into conversation. As it turns out, 2022 Bathurst Living Legend Paul Smith had a key hand in the layout of sign in 1989, a sign that has since become the first image people see of Bathurst as they're driving west from Sydney. READ ALSO: Bathurst Streets as Shared Spaces pilot gains an additional $500,000 "John Ireland came to me all those years ago with a view to emblazon the 'Mount Panorama' name on the mountain, and Nevil Barlow, the mayor at the time, was all for it," Mr Smith said. "We laid it out with fencing wire, and I stood on the hill with John and his two daughters to ensure the sign was levelled correctly. READ ALSO: Candidates try to find a balance when it comes to religious discrimination "It was only meant to be temporary, which is hard to believe given the icon that it has become today." Mr Smith is also affectionately known as "Smithy", with his humorous cartoons having entertained Western Advocate readers for the past 53 years. He was acknowledged as a Living Legend for not only his contributions to Mount Panorama and this publication, but for his long career as a ticket and sign writer. READ ALSO: Bathurst Lions Club donate $5000 to flood victims in state's north "It was an incredible surprise, I didn't know anything about it," he said. "It's a huge honour, and I'm very grateful to those who nominated me." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/a4f270df-d5fe-4282-97c7-fb365ee308b2.jpg/r1_0_3431_1938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg