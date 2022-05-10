Best enduro drivers to hit Mount Panorama for Bathurst 12 Hour

news, local-news,

AUSTRALIA'S International Enduro will return following an 830-day absence when the very best drivers from Australia and around the world go head-to-head in the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour on May 13-15. The field for the 11th edition of the race includes 15 highly competitive entries in the Class A GT3 Pro-Am and GT3 Am categories, each with a realistic chance of winning this year's prestigious event. Other cars will battle in the Porsche GT3 Cup and invitational classes, adding further depth to the already packed grid. Bathurst 12 Hour motorsport operations manager Paul Martin said he's pleased with the field that has been entered for Sunday's race. READ MORE: "Considering the challenging environment in which we are staging the race this year, we are pleased with the field," he said. "There was no shying away from the fact that this was going to be a challenging year to run the event, but we were committed to putting on the show and we are confident that it will be a very good race based on the field we have. "It might not be the largest field in Bathurst 12 Hour history, however it is extremely high quality." The entire field will travel under police escort from Mount Panorama to the centre of Bathurst on Thursday morning, with drivers to be on hand to meet and greet the fans in the centre of Bathurst throughout the early afternoon. Cars will leave Mount Panorama at 10.55am on Thursday morning, departing the circuit via Panorama Avenue before turning left on to Brilliant Street and right onto George Street before parking in the middle of Bathurst on Russell Street, which will be closed to traffic. Cars and drivers will be on hand from 11:30am to meet and greet the Bathurst public and sign autographs, before returning to the circuit under police escort at approximately 1pm. Cars will return to the circuit by turning right out of Russell Street and driving directly to the circuit via William Street and Panorama Avenue, before entering pit lane via Hell Corner. Commencing this year, all Bathurst 12 Hour winners will be recognised in a new 'Bathurst Enduro walk of fame' installed outside the National Motor Racing Museum at Murray's Corner, next to the iconic Peter Brock statue. Tickets are still on sale too, which can be purchased via the 12 Hour website at www.bathurst12hour.com.au. For more information and for the full racing schedule, visit the same website. The 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour will be held this weekend, May 13-15. The main race is expected to get underway at 5.15am and is expected to conclude at 5.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/b92e6b7d-0031-453d-a64a-7904ea9f11cb.jpg/r547_158_5303_2845_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg