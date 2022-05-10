news, local-news,

ICONIC Australian illusionist and escapologist Cosentino will be thrilling the local audience when he brings his Deception tour to Bathurst on Sunday. An International Magician of the Year, former Dancing with the Stars winner and host of a prime-time television show, Cosentino will be performing at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) from 7.30pm on Sunday evening. READ MORE: Cosentino's first show in Bathurst was way back in 2006 and his most recent one was in 2019, so he said he's excited to finally be able to come back to Bathurst. "The show is for people of all ages," he said. "When people ask me if its for kids, I say, 'No, it's like five to 75'. There's families there with young children and couples. I even had a couple at a show a few nights ago that came on stage and it was their 47th anniversary. "My show is based around four pillars. The first one is the magic and the illusion, then there's the the close up sleight of hand and the third is the death-defying escapes. The final pillar is humour and comedy." There are still some tickets available for Cosentino's Bathurst show, which can be purchased from the BMEC website via https://tickets.bmec.com.au. Tickets are currently selling for $70.50 for a family of four. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/b6eae101-3cd8-45f9-a663-98de3ec89cfa.jpg/r0_585_1920_1670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg