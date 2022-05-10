news, local-news,

There are widespread concerns hefty hire costs for renting out the Kelso Community Hub are keeping vulnerable residents "locked out" from a prime community resource. The Bonnor Street facility is advertised on the Bathurst Regional Council website as a "grass roots community hub which provides an opportunity for all the community to recognise their full potential." But local residents feel the "exorbitant" costs required to hire the facility are dissuading organisations from booking the venue to host events for the neighbouring community, many of whom are from low socioeconomic backgrounds. READ ALSO: Health inquiry findings come as no surprise to region's doctors Bathurst Seventh Day Adventist Church Pastor Raymon Paletua said he was charged almost $400 to stage a single-day community event. "We staged an event in April last year and were also asked to connect the Bathurst Youth Council with the local community for the event," Pastor Paletua said. "We then looked to stage a follow-up event, and soon found the costs we incurred for the April event; we're happy to stage community events, but not at that price. READ ALSO: ClubsNSW picks Isabel Fox's Consent Education Australia to pitch for state-wide audience "The community is screaming out for more events here, there's a beautiful facility here that's not being utilised as much as it could be." Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council member Sandra Peckham said the facility is a key place of respite for Kelso's Indigenous Australian community, but many feel left out due to a lack of activity. "There's not enough happening to keep local children occupied," Ms Peckham said. "We do run programs here, but they're quite expensive due the rental costs, and organisations like ours have tight budgets. "While we could seek out a cheaper venue, it would be a disservice to the community who lives close by. READ ALSO: Blayney High takes out Rotary's Science and Engineering Challenge "Most are on low income and don't own transport." Kelso resident Lonnie Edwards, an Indigenous woman who used to volunteer at the centre, said she approached Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor about the lack of life at the centre. "I asked him where all the equipment had gone: our fridge, our pool tables, our computers: and he said he'd get back to me, that was a month ago," Ms Edwards said. "The children here are bored, and as a result, they're trying to break into the centre and cause damage." In response, Cr Taylor said council welcomes conversations with any group who would like to utilise the facility. "The facility is hired out weekly to a variety of community organisations that run programs and services including a weekly playgroup, health clinics, women's group and youth programs," he said. "Service providers that operate at the facility provide vital health, education and recreation services for the community."

