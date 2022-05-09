community,

For 35 years, Heath's Cafe prospered as a vibrant community institution under the ownership of Theo and Efthemia Venardos, as they brought their welcoming Greek hospitality to the region. The couple were immortalised at Sunday's Proclamation Day celebrations as two of the 16 Pillars of Bathurst inductees, in honour of their wonderful contributions to Bathurst. READ MORE: Bathurst marks Proclamation Day, six new Living Legends acknowledged Con Venardos, Theo and Efthemia's son, drove down from Ballina to see his parents names immortalised on the pillars, and was pleased to hear they've been so fondly remembered. "They were nominated by the Inner Wheel Club of Bathurst, where my mum was a foundation member." Mr Venardos said. "Mum lived until she was 98, and she was the first Greek-born woman to take up permanent residency in Bathurst." Mr Venardos said Heath's Cafe, which was located at 155 and 157 George Street until 1976, saw his parents lead a dedicated roster of staff to cater for a wide range of organisations and community events. READ ALSO: Bathurst 12 Hour to host Town 2 Track display and autograph session "We had our own bakehouse at the back, which allowed us to supply bread, cakes and pies to all the schools, all the corner shops and even Western Stores [today Armada Shopping Centre]," he said. "They did a redevelopment in the 1950s to include the Rainbow Room upstairs, which saw a fair share of weddings and functions." "So many staff members worked there their whole lives- staff turnover was quite rare- it showed how much people liked working for my parents." Maria Venardos, Theo and Efthemia's niece, said they were dedicated to every community venture they participated in. READ ALSO: ClubsNSW picks Isabel Fox's Consent Education Australia to pitch for state-wide audience "They were very friendly and family-orientated people who reached out to anyone in need of a feed," Ms Venardos said. "Bathurst is very lucky to have an initiative that honours the stories of the region's noteworthy historical figures." The Pillars of Bathurst sit next to the Okhuma Japanese Garden.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/f5b0b4de-06a6-407b-b875-4f6977815c68.jpg/r213_0_3215_1696_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg