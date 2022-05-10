news, local-news,

BATHURST'S train spotters are in for a treat when the nation's largest operating steam locomotive rolls into town. Patrons will be able to enjoy a 55-minute stop-over ride on the Beyer-Garratt 6029 to Orange for lunch, before returning to Bathurst on the Monday of the long weekend. There'll also by rides available on the Saturday and Sunday, with journeys departing at 8.05am, 10am, 11.50am and 1.25pm, which will take people from Bathurst towards Wimbledon before a return (non-stop). READ MORE: Bathurst Rail Museum coordinator Ben O'Regan expects the rides to sell out. "We had a similar event on the June long weekend last year when 3801 came to town and it sold out," he said. "6029 is a slightly larger locomotive, actually the most powerful steam locomotive in the southern hemisphere. They're going to chuck on a few extra carriages and I reckon it will be very popular. "Everyone loves a stream train ride, so to have a ride up the famous Tumulla bank, west of Bathurst, will be great." Tickets are selling fast for the rides on the June long weekend, so Mr Regan encouraged people to purchase them before they sell out. Tickets can be purchased online at the Transport Heritage NSW website: www.thnsw.com.au/events. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/3f89bd77-c7b7-4a17-b669-7217cedae96a.jpg/r507_1457_4574_3755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg