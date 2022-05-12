news, local-news,

Locals are invited to enjoy a fun family day out which will coincide with National Families Week 2022. The free community event will be held at the Macquarie River Bicentennial Park on Saturday May 21 between 11am and 2pm. Ann-Maree Shaw has only recently taken over the role of group program facilitator at Centacare and she is looking forward to the celebration. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I only took over the reins in January so this is my first big event, which is exciting and a bit nerve-racking," Ms Shaw said. "Just praying for the weather to be good on the day but everything else seems to be falling into place." Last year, the event was held at Kelso Public School but due to the federal election, Ms Shaw contacted council about moving it to Bicentennial Park. The venue change hasn't deterred anyone from jumping on board, with a large range of activities and entertainment booked for the day. There will be face painting, temporary tattoos, hairspray and nail painting, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, a jumping castle, live entertainment and more. Families will also enjoy a free barbeque lunch supplied by the RSL's Fishing Club and a coffee van will be supplying hot drinks and ice creams. Thanks to some generous donations, there will also be giveaways and prizes up for grabs. "So there's no cost to anybody, even with the coffee van they get a ticket, they go up to the coffee van and they can get a drink or an ice-cream," Ms Shaw said. "The Mitchell Conservatorium will be there playing music and they will also have a music instrument petting zoo, so they'll bring all these different instruments and kids can have a go. "We've called on some donations from some organisations and we've had good response back from them." The Family Fun Day event will fall on the last day of National Families Week. The aim of the initiative is to celebrate the meaning of family, with the theme 'stronger families, stronger communities' highlighting the role families play in the local community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/e3e34e9b-ec2a-41c5-a986-c0a771c044c8.JPG/r0_216_3467_2175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg