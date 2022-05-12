sport, local-sport,

WHEN Amanda Turnbull's favourite Beale Street failed to fire in the first race of Wednesday night's Bathurst Paceway meeting it could have been an omen for the start of a rough night. However, from that point on it became a memorable night for the trainer-driver from The Lagoon for all the right reasons. Turnbull went on to record five winning drives on the night, two of which came in the TAB Western Regional Championships Heats. Lyrical Genius and Tamanisha Terror each booked their place in the upcoming $100,000 final thanks to their victories, while Turnbull also drove Lady Angelina, Saint Veran and Bettor Keppel to wins on Wednesday. Bettor Keppel's ($5.50) win to bring up five for the night was an impressive way to reach the mark, as Turnbull's runner came from a long way back in the field to charge down The Rainbow Beach ($2.40 favourite). The tiring of Beale Street in the first TAB Western Regional Championships heat led to the night's only significant upset of the meeting, as $12 shot Infinity Beach (Jason Hewitt) claimed the victory. The Bernie Hewitt-trained Infinity Beach was able to capitalise on troubles for the race's two best-backed hopes, Beale Street ($2.50 favourite) and Stylish Joe ($2.70), and hunt down stablemate Always Thunder. Bernie Hewitt was in the gig on Always Thunder and unleashed his runner with 800m to go. Always Thunder caught the rest of the field napping with the move and gained what appeared to be a winning break on the turn for home. Jason Hewitt and Infinity Beach led the charge from the rest of the field and reeled in the tiring frontrunner. Infinity Beach got the job done by 2.2 metres in a winning mile rate of 1:59.5. The race couldn't have gone much better for Infinity Beach, according to driver Jason Hewitt. "It worked out well for us. The four inside me came out all under the stick so we thought that we'd take a little breather," he said. "I knew we'd have a bit of horse left under us at the end after her last two runs, because she's been going really well. Everything went to plan."

