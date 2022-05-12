news, local-news,

Police officers attached to the Chifley Police District will be raising money this month for an important cause. Hoping to raise $2000, $1510 has already been raised for by the PD for Run 4 Blue, which is a fundraiser for NSW Police Legacy. Marita Shoulders, who has previously participated in the fundraiser, said the charity is a good cause because it supports the widows and families of fallen police officers. READ MORE: "It's a charity run every May, where police officers and supporters of police from all over the state will raise money for the NSW Police Legacy, which obviously supports families of lost police officers," she said. "I've done it once before, but I wasn't much of a runner now. This time, the Chifley Police District have a page where there's a few of us that are running to raise money. Dubbo are doing it too, so we're trying to beat them." Each participate will run or walk as little or as much as they're comfortable with. "Some people might walk and set a target of 50 kilometres," Ms Shoulders said. "Some people might do that in a week, some might do that in a few days. You set your target and I've set mine at 700 kilometres." To support Chifley Police District's NSW Police Legacy fundraiser visit the online donation page: https://bit.ly/3w7L4X4.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/a7521978-e552-4217-a56f-ac169162260f.JPG/r597_879_5020_3378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg