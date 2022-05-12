community,

Wattle Flat is set to receive a new outdoor fitness station after receiving government funding. The $36,396 grant will fund additional equipment to compliment the current playground, including outdoor gym machines and playground structures for children. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole visited the members of the Wattle Flat Heritage Trust to deliver the news. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This will be a fantastic addition to the current playground here in Wattle Flat," Mr Toole said. "The additional equipment will make this park a family friendly activity keeping the whole family active and spending quality time together. Parents can use the outdoor gym equipment while keeping an eye on their children playing in the playground." The grant is part of the Clubgrants Category Three Fund, which reinvests a contribution from the state's registered clubs gaming machine profits back into community projects.

