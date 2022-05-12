news, local-news,

They're who patients turn to during times of concern and Thursday was all about the nurses of the world. May 12 marked International Nurses Day and the Bathurst Private Hospital did its bit to make the nurses feel appreciated. Bathurst Private Hospital general manager Geoff Oakley said nursing is a great profession to be in and it's important to acknowledge the lengths many nurses go to for their patients. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I think the big thing is to recognise that the nurses do go above and beyond to make sure that the patients get cared for," Mr Oakley said. "International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world and it's good to be part of it. "The profession is so good to be part of, it's looked after a lot of people for a lot of years." To celebrate the day, the Bathurst Private Hospital management team supplied the nurses with cake for morning tea as a small thank you. The nurses also received little packs from the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association containing some chocolates and lollies, hand cream, pill cutters, a watch and some reusable shopping bags. Mr Oakley said the main priority at the hospital is to provide a good patient experience and nurses play a huge role in this. From being admitted, to surgeries, and then recovery, the nurses are a constant friendly face for the patients. "They often feel vulnerable in this situation and so it's all about the reassurance," Mr Oakley said. "Particularly with their recovery, it's the encouragement nurses give to make sure patients reach their goals so they can go home and get back to the best independent state as possible." Anaesthetic nurse Emmanda Weblin has been in the profession for round 40 years and has been at Bathurst Private Hospital for 18 years. Ms Weblin said though it's a hard and stressful job at times, it's a great job to be in. While registered nurse Tyson Sofo said aside from working with good people, he likes the fact that wherever he goes in the world the profession of nursing needed. This year's International Nurses Day theme was Nurses: A Voice to Lead - Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure global health.

