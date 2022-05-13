sport, bathurst-1000-news,

"HOW do you measure your excitement for the Bathurst 12 Hour in one word? Lamborghini." Coming into this Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour fresh off a dominant class victory at the Bathurst 6 Hour, Perthville's Grant Denyer can't wait to feel the power of his Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo in his next Mount Panorama adventure. Denyer joins forces with Tony D'Alberto, Adrian Deitz and David Wall in a car that's quite capable of contesting for an outright and class victory. "I had pictures of these cars on my wall as a kid and now I get to drive them around here. It's insane," he said. "I've finished second in this race before but never won it, but I won Dancing With The Stars and I was first in my class at the 6 Hour so maybe I can get the trifecta, but that's a tough ask," he laughed. It's across the middle sector of the track where Denyer believes the car is going to come into its own. "I've never driven this car. It's the latest spec, what they call the 'Evo' spec Lamborghini and over the top of the mountain this thing should be insane, just off the charts," he said. "We should be in contention for something, hopefully a podium in our class at least or hopefully an overall podium. "A GT3 car around Mount Panorama is one of the best experiences of your life. She's a wild, wild machine." There's just 20 entries in this weekend's Bathurst 12 Hour but Denyer said that shouldn't disguise the fact that this year's field is overflowing with quality. "There's been a limitation for overseas teams to get here this year but we've still got some incredible brands and incredible drivers as well," he said. "There's no shortage in quality. The numbers are smaller but you know it's still going to be a street fight until the very end, as it always is in the Bathurst 12 Hour." Denyer's co-driver Tony D'Alberto is back for yet another go around Mount Panorama. D'Alberto was a part of the latest Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst 1000 events, as well as Challenge Bathurst and the latest TCR Australia round at the track. "You can never have too much Bathurst. The more times you can get here, the better," he said. "This year I do five events here, which is just incredible because growing up I always wanted to take part in the Bathurst 1000, and now I have the chance to experience the track five times in a single year. "This weekend I've got a beautiful car here in the Huracan Lamborghini and I get to drive alongside some great mates. "Adrian Deitz, who owns the car, as well as Grant Denyer and David Wall. It's going to be a special weekend. "They've been running this car for quite a few years now so as far as preparation and engineering support we have for this weekend it's as good as any you're going to find." Saturday's action at Mount Panorama sees the fifth practice session of the week get things underway from 8.05am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/c3835b4d-0626-459b-a6c4-413fa1cda52d.JPG/r3_371_5566_3514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg