MARK Griffith has brought in two racing mates to join him in his Bathurst 12 Hour campaign that gets started on May 13. It just happens that those two drivers are current Erebus Motorsport Supercars stars - full-timer Will Brown and his Bathurst 1000 co driver, Jack Perkins. The trio will steer Griffith's Mercedes AMG GT3 this year in what has emerged as another strong contender in the outright Pro-Am class ranks. All three drivers have long histories racing together, with Griffith supporting both Brown and Perkins throughout their racing careers. In turn, both drivers have at one stage or another raced together in endurance races with Griffith, with the trio forging a unique partnership over many years of racing together. This year's edition will mark Griffith's eighth 12-Hour start, across a variety of machinery. Focused on the Mercedes-AMG product lately, Griffith teamed with Dirk Muller and Harrison Newey to finish second in the GT4 class in 2020, the last year the 12-Hour was held. He finished 13th the year prior with Yelmer Buurman and Christina Nielson aboard his Mercedes AMG GT3. Prior to that he tackled the race twice in Ginetta GT4 machinery, and once in a MARC Cars Australia entry. Brown started the 12-Hour with MARC Cars Australia in 2017 and 2018, winning the Invitational Class with Keith Kassulke and Rod Salmon in his second start while driving a MARC II V8 entry.

