Locals will get up close and personal with Bathurst firies this weekend as part of the Fire and Rescue NSW Open Day. Both the Bathurst and Kelso stations will be open to the public to help educate people and encourage them to the force. Bathurst Fire Station acting station officer Tim Anderson said it's a great opportunity to show people what they do. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's not just about fires, it's a diverse range of things," Mr Anderson said. "We're there to protect the community, we do it in a professional way and we do it here in Bathurst." Brydie McGregor has been a qualified firefighter for three years and said it's the best decision she ever made. Ms McGregor hopes the open day will attract more young women to the force. "I think it's good to see other girls in there," she said. "There's not as many of us as there are guys, but more and more are joining." The Bathurst Fire Station will be open to locals from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, May 14, as part of the state-wide open day. In addition to showing people what firefighters do, the open day will also be a great opportunity to educate people on how to prevent house fires now that winter is approaching, with many fires starting due to heaters and electric blankets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/3d56f6c0-a714-4a3e-94f0-12baa0d52c2e.JPG/r0_156_6000_3546_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg