More criticism is being directed towards Calare MP Andrew Gee following the distribution of maths charts to schools within the electorate whom, according to the federal member himself, were delivered only to schools who requested them. But it hasn't stopped local resident Paul Robb from calling into question the thought process behind the material. Mr Robb's partner's kids brought the posters home from Bathurst Public School at the end of term one, and called the material "unethical". READ ALSO: Andrew Gee frustrated as election signs damaged and stolen "How would the federal member feel if his kids brought home a poster with a rival candidate's likeness, I'm sure he wouldn't be impressed," he said. "The other part that annoys me is he's used taxpayer dollars to put these out during an election campaign, which I don't feel is very fair as far as ethics is concerned." Speaking to Orange's Central Western Daily last month, Mr Gee defended the delivery of the charts by stating he had been "providing educational charts for kids to the community for years because the feedback from educators and parents is that they are very helpful." He also said the impact of COVID-19 on his staff had delayed their distribution. READ ALSO: Federal election 2022: Calare candidates reveal voting preferences The Western Advocate approached Mr Gee's office for comment on this particular story, but was directed to the aforementioned story. Mr Robb said the use of politically-branded material to pass through schools during an election campaign seems all too calculated, despite Mr Gee's claims the deliveries were delayed due to COVID-19 staffing issues. "It's great that he's supporting education, there's no doubt about that, but he doesn't need to put his face on school charts and promote himself through local schools," he said. "Schools shouldn't be a conduit for any political influence at all, they're a place to learn about the political system and the many stances parties take when presenting policy. READ ALSO: Take them down: Council directs candidates to remove signs from trees "We want kids to grow up and make informed choices, and these sorts of gestures present an unfair playing field."

