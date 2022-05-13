sport, bathurst-1000-news,

ALL winners of the Bathurst 12 Hour will have their achievement etched into a new walk of fame. The Bathurst Endurance Walk of Fame was launched adjacent the Peter Brock statue at the National Motor Racing Museum on Thursday afternoon, with mayor Robert Taylor presenting 2020 winner Jules Gounon with his official winners plaque. Gounon accepted the award on behalf of the Bentley M-Sport team that won the race in 2020, and his teammates Jordan Pepper and Maxime Soulet. The Frenchman said he has some fond memories racing at the Mount Panorama circuit. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I'm very happy to see this trophy even though I would've liked to share it with Maxime and Jordan because the victory wasn't just mine," he said. "It's amazing to come back and see the history in this museum, especially Peter Brock, who I'm a big fan of." Gounon and his team's win at the Bathurst 12 Hour back in 2020 was thrilling, the French driver overcoming a late puncture to steal an unlikely victory. "The puncture, I thought we had lost it," Gounon said, reflecting on his victory two years ago. "I was in the car in a good zone, catching the leaders and I knew we had the pace for it. Once I started pushing to overcut them with the pit stop, we had the puncture. "I thought that was it but luckily with the pit stop, we had really good pace at the end to get the win. The win was such an emotional one, because I really thought we had lost it." While his teammates from his last drive at Mount Panorama will not be racing at the event in 2022, Gounon said he still remains in touch with them. "I'm still really close with them, especially Jordan because we're around the same age. I think the memory will live together for years," he said. And when asked whether he thinks he can defend his 12 Hour crown, the Frenchman was confident. "That is why we are here. I really hope we can fight for the win," he said. "We have some really good amateur drivers in Kenny Habul and Martin Konrad and a top factory driver in Luca Stolz." All 12 Hour winners, past, present and future, will be recognised at this new location moving forward. The Bathurst 12 Hour is set to run from 5.15am-5.15pm on Sunday. Tickets are still on sale for the Bathurst 12 Hour, with children 12 and under receiving free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are still available for the event via the Ticketek website: https://premier.ticketek.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/a5b36da6-0a10-443c-a98b-3e38042ce80e.jpg/r113_145_2600_1550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg