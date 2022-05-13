sport, bathurst-1000-news,

BATHURST'S Brad Schumacher got his Bathurst 12 Hour campaign off to a strong start by topping the time sheets in Friday's bronze-only practice session. It was an Audi double in the opening two sessions after Ricardo Feller gapped the field in the all-in practice one, leading 2020 winner Jules Gounon. Schumacher proved 0.2 seconds quicker than Yasser Shahin, with Liam Talbon making it an Audi trifecta in their session. The second session was called early after a late issue with the number 50 KTM entry. The first session was an all-in half-hour hit-out, and it was the #777 Audi with Feller behind the wheel which set the early running. Drivers were faced with tricky conditions at Mount Panorama following morning rain. Still, drivers pushed hard on the slippery surface, with times dropping during the session. Stolz's 2:05.782 was the quickest time for all of three minutes before Feller fired in a 2:04.908. With three minutes remaining, six cars were covered by less than a second. As the chequered flag flew, Gounon vaulted to the top, albeit by 0.0003. However, Feller flexed his muscle and clocked a definitive 2:04.515. During the next session Shahin went fastest with a 2:07.585s before Schumacher went to the top on a 2:07.282. Only Shahin was within a second of Schumacher's time, with Talbot 1.06 seconds behind in third. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/3d3e26f3-dea7-47ec-beec-94e7ecf3e182.JPG/r1002_830_4850_3004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg