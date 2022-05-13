news, local-news,

There were over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the Western NSW Local Health District record in the latest reporting period. To 4pm on Thursday, May 12, there were 510 new COVID-19 cases, with 160 reported via PCR tests and 350 from positive RATs. Locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks in the Bathurst local government have hit 735, 841 in Orange and 1571 in Dubbo. ALSO MAKING NEWS: In Oberon, there are 54 active cases, 97 in Lithgow and 65 in Blayney. Across the entirety of NSW, the state reported 12,600 new infections and 23 lives lost to 4pm on May 12. There are 1398 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 60 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1403 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are up on the 56 in intensive care on Thursday. Of the new cases, 7002 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 5018 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 63 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

