ONE of Bathurst Paceway's biggest prizes outside of the Gold Crown Carnival, the TAB Regional Championships Western Final (2,260 metres), will bring together the region's top trainers as they fight for a share of the $100,000 Group 1 kitty. This year's edition of the race is an all-Bathurst affair as Steve and Amanda Turnbull, Bernie Hewitt and Nathan Hurst make up all 10 spots in the final field. Steve Turnbull has the biggest share of horses in the final, with four, but the draw gods couldn't have been more cruel to the trainer from The Lagoon. Tamanisha Terror, Mach Daddy and Saint Emilion occupy the three widest spots on the front row and his remaining entrant, Im Desirable, sits on the outside of the back row. "It's beautiful to see four in there but I got the worst draws that you could possibly get with the four of them," Turnbull said. "I don't think there's much between all of mine. I think whichever one of them gets the best run will get themselves the closest. They all like to sit up close but that's just not going to happen, I think." The three horses to the inside of Turnbull's front row starters are predicted to be the leading hopes in the race. Amanda Turnbull had the complete opposite draw luck compared to her father, landing gates one and two with Beale Street and Lyrical Genius respectively, while Hewitt's major threat Ballerini is the next horse across. Little separates the trio in betting, while Im Desirable ($8) is rated as Steve Turnbull's top chance, but a share of luck will be needed from the awkward draw. Gauging form out of the heats can be a challenging task, particularly when looking at last Wednesday latest group of heats where a wet track made life difficult for leading horses. Turnbull said a lot can happen over the course of a longer race but believes any breather for a front-running horse this time around could prove costly. "I've got a lot of speed on the inside of my horses. I'd say that Amanda will try and lead but whether she can hold them or not I don't know," he said. "We probably need someone to be putting pressure on the whole way but I can't see anything doing that much. "The 2,260m distance makes it tricky. I don't think any of the horses who led the heats [last week] got home because the heavy track made it too difficult. "I think if the leader gets an easy quarter in this one it will make things hard. If it doesn't get an easy quarter in can be vulnerable because that longer course seems to sort them out." Wednesday will be the third running of the Group 1 race, which was born out of the cancellation of the Million Dollar Pace due to COVID-19. Terryrama won the inaugural race in 2020 in stunning fashion at $81 odds for Malcolm Hutchings while Gemma Hewitt won last year's event with Keayang Kreuzer. The TAB Regional Championships Western Final will start at 8.10pm, with the $15,000 consolation event going beforehand at 7.38pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/340b31b1-9362-4e9c-8658-877bf6d48dad.jpg/r0_4_1800_1021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg