FOR a team which has won 55 consecutive AFL Central West games it may seem a hard task to single out one performance as the finest, but Bathurst Giants coach Liz Kennedy knows what is at the top of her list. It's not one which came on grand final day, it's not a hard-fought nail-biter or a local derby - it was Saturday's 19-15-129 to 0-1-1 effort against the Orange Tigers at George Park 1. "Our girls were on fire, from the moment they stepped onto George Park they weren't going to lose the game and they weren't going to let Orange score a goal," Kennedy, who has coached the Giants women since day one, said. "Every single one of them just absolutely stepped up and played hard. "It was the best game of footy they have played." Saturday's contest was the fifth time since joining the league that the Giants have booted more that 100 points in a game. Their biggest total was the first time they cracked triple figures - a 20-16-136 to 1-0-6 performance against Cowra on May 12, 2018. READ MORE: Pocket rocket Thompson fires in her 50th match for the Giants women READ MORE: Giants start their AFL Central West women's campaign with scrappy success over Dubbo READ MORE: Giants coach Mark Kennedy thrilled to have Lenny Hayes on deck Though the Bathurst Lady Bushrangers hold the record for the highest score and biggest winning margin in the women's league - a 27-17-179 to 0-1-1 performance against Cowra in May 2016 - Kennedy could not have been more pleased with her side's latest effort. They score 37 points in the opening term, by the long break the Giants led 62-0, then they cracked the 100-point barrier in the third quarter. Even when Kennedy - with an eye on what the future will bring - made a huge amount of positional reshuffles in the last period, the Giants maintained momentum. "The conditions really suited them ... it was 13 on 13, open, free-flowing footy and the girls just killed it," the coach said. "Orange had patches were they played good, but our girls, they just didn't let them have the football. "In the last quarter the backs played in the forwards, the mids played in the forwards, we mixed it up. "We need the girls to be able to play in every position because there are a few tough games coming up where we are not going to have a lot of girls available and they're going to have to play in different positions." Olivia Johnson and Elise Gullifer kicked five majors for the match - the latter now having 10 for the season - on a day which saw nine different Giants finish with goals.

