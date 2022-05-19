sport, local-sport,

SHOWING Wiradjuri women how to stand up and be proud, highlighting the special bonds that come through playing Australian rules - they are two things that Tara Trindall aims to do each Saturday when she laces up her boots. But this Saturday when Trindall does it in the latest round of the AFL Central West women's league it will be a particularly proud and special afternoon for the 18-year-old. She will be wearing a jumper specially designed for the Giants' annual Indigenous round. "I did every sport when I was little and I just stuck with AFL," Trindall explained. "As I tried AFL I saw lots of Indigenous people like Buddy Franklin and when I watched him in a documentary and when I saw they used to call him monkey, I wanted to show Wiradjuri women how to stand up and be proud of themselves." The jumpers for Saturday's clash with the Bathurst Lady Bushrangers were designed by Giants player and proud Wiradjuri, Wailwan and Dharug woman - Hailee Taylor. It's the second time she has designed the Indigenous round playing strip and this time it carries an even stronger emotional link for her. READ MORE: Missing an inspirational B1? Lucky Giants have a B2 READ MORE: Kennedy rate Giants' 128-point win over Orange as their finest in women's league READ MORE: Pocket rocket Thompson fires in her 50th match for the Giants women Not only does it honour her heritage, but members of the Bathurst Giants family who have died. "I was going to contract it out to a professional artist, but it meant too much to our team given the people we've lost in the off-season," Taylor said. "So it was really important for me to try and create the design myself to honour those we lost in the off-season and also some of the girls' mums who passed away from breast cancer. "Also in the design we have just a lot of symbolism that represents our team and who we are and that we always stand together and connect with one another." Connecting at the pub was how Taylor lured Trindall to the Giants this season. She had previously played for the Bathurst Lady Bushrangers. Trindall, who has been used in both defence an attack, has settled in well at her new club. She's now looking forward to taking on her former club for the first time, having missed the Giants' round two 7-11-53 to 2-2-14 win over their local rivals. "I feel the bond, it's a good family here, they embraced me pretty quick," she said. "I'm enjoying it, I'm learning new skills every training. "It's going to be a challenge for me [against Bushrangers] but I don't really feel nervous, I'll just go out there and play hard." Saturday's match at George Park 1 starts at 12.30pm. Prior to that there will be an Indigenous round ceremony, including performances from Ngumbaay Miyagan dance group. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/bd1a410e-6ba1-4eea-800a-fdec0d05f635.JPG/r0_225_4326_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg