HE scored the match winner against Forbes, he crossed the stripe when Bathurst Bulldogs beat Dubbo Kangaroos and Orange Emus as well, but Adam Plummer insists he's got an easy job. It's not that the outside centre doesn't respect his rivals - in fact he sees the battle for glory in this year's Blowes Cup as exceedingly tough - but rather it's because of Bulldogs' talent-packed back line. "Being a relatively big body, my role's pretty easy. I've got a job I've got to complete and we've got enough gas and talent in the rest of the back line to do even more fancy stuff," Plummer said. So far this season, the backs have been responsible for scoring 11 of Bulldogs' 15 tries. Plummer and winger Joe Kermode lead the count with three apiece, but fullback Bryce Rue, flyhalf Brad Glasson, Ben Sheppeard and Hunter Davis have all crossed as well. It shows that Bulldogs have weapons across the paddock. It's why Plummer enjoys being part of the back line and is eager to praise the skills of his team-mates. "We've been lucky, we've got Hunter Davis who came back into the side on the weekend who's just strong all across the park, a good ball carrier. Then we've got Glasso there and he's one of the more elusive 10s in the comp, he creates a lot of space," Plummer said. READ MORE: Bulldogs gain crucial maximum point haul with away win over Forbes Platypi READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs fall to Cowra in high-scoring affair READ MORE: Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley urges his side not to rush in attack "I've played a couple of years with Shepy now and he's developed his game every year. I used to see him as a quick, agile player but he's bringing more to the game now. "Like he's stealing balls in rucks, defensively he works pretty hard, he's a pretty well-rounded player these days. There's a lot more to him than just an attacking weapon. "Brycey, he's been returning the ball with interest every chance he's got, he's got a good kicking game." Plummer said he and his team-mates have faith that they can score against any team from anywhere on the park when they execute the brand of rugby coach Dean Oxley wants them to play. "So you can see how we finish games, against Cowra and even against Forbes, we've sort of let them get out to an early lead but we've come home strong," he said. "So we've got a belief there, we've got a style of football that we want to play, we want to play some quick, expansive football and once we get to that, there's a 100 percent belief that we can score points." This Saturday Bulldogs will be on their home turf at Ashwood Park and hosting an Orange City side still on the hunt for their first win. While the currently second-placed Bulldogs will start as favourites, Plummer knows the Lions still present a threat. "They're coming to compete and they've strung together some really good patches of football so far this year. So I'm sure it's only a matter of time before they get things running smoothly and it's not a game we can take lightly," he said. "They'll be dangerous, they're always up for it." The match is set to kick-off at 3.15pm.

