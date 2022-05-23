news, local-news,

Bicentennial Park was packed with families on Saturday, all enjoying the local free family day out. The community event was held in conjunction with National Families Week and provided locals with an opportunity to come together and celebrate the meaning of family. The day was a great success thanks to everyone who generously donated their time and services, especially Ann-Maree Shaw who organised the event. This was Ms Shaw's first event since taking over the role as group program facilitator at Centacare and she couldn't be happier with how the day went. ALSO MAKE NEWS: "The Bathurst RSL cooked over 900 sausages," Ms Shaw said. "Everyone looked like they were enjoying it and there were no people complaining about lines being long or anything, it was fantastic. "You couldn't take the smile off my face because of how wonderful it turned out." Initially the Family Fun Day was scheduled to be held at Kelso Public School, but plans changed when it became known that the event would clash with the federal election and the school needed to be used for voting purposes. Ms Shaw then had to make alternate arrangements only two weeks out and said council was very accommodating in allowing the event to be held at the Macquarie River Bicentennial Park. The last minute stresses brought on by the change of venue were all worth it in the end for Ms Shaw, after seeing the number of happy people who flocked to the park to enjoy a great day out. "We were pretty much told two weeks prior to the event that we couldn't have it there due to the election, when we picked the date the election hadn't been announced," Ms Shaw said. "Everyone just got in, got things done and I was so happy ... it was a lovely day." The event had face painting, temporary tattoos, hairspray and nail painting and an arts and crafts section to keep the kids, or the young at heart, entertained. There was also a jumping castle, a silent disco, laser tag, a magician and balloon entertainer and a petting zoo. Live performances by the Mitchell Conservatorium and Carillon Junior Theatrical Society also kept people entertained while they enjoyed a free barbequed lunch provided by the Bathurst RSL Fishing Club. Though the event proved a huge success at Bicentennial Park, Ms Shaw said the plan for next year is to return to Kelso Public school, with the aim to engage the local schools of Bathurst. Next year's Family Fun Day will mark the 10th anniversary of the event and Ms Shaw is already looking forward to it. "I still can't stop smiling, bring on next year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/6bad489e-7def-4f4d-85ed-f105b5b1c7b8.jpeg/r0_533_4032_2811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg