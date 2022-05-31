Western Advocate
Our People

'There'd be up 5k people when the three clubs played': 'Spud' Spurway reflects on Group 10 in the 1970s

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 31 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN THE DAY: Ex-Railway footballer Grahame Spurway. Photo: BRADLEY JURD

Having won Group 10 premierships with Railway, as well as representing Group 10 and Western Division, there's no doubting the pedigree of Grahame 'Spud' Spurway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.