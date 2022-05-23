coronavirus,

There were just under 300 new COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) in the latest reporting period. To 4pm on Sunday, May 22, there were 294 cases in WNSWLHD, with 84 recorded from positive PCR tests and 210 on positive RATs. In the last four weeks, there has been 717 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the Bathurst local government area. READ MORE: In that same time period, 715 cases were recorded in Orange, 1595 in Dubbo, 55 in Blayney, 57 in Oberon, 95 in Lithgow and 149 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). Overall in NSW, there were 7178 new COVID-19 cases reported to 4pm on Sunday, May 22. Of that total, 2508 were recorded from positive PCR tests and 4670 positive RATs, with five reported deaths. There are currently 1236 in hospital, with 35 in ICU. Of people aged 16+, 96.4 per cent have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.9% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a vaccine 63.3 per cent of people have had their third dose of vaccine.

