sport, local-sport,

OBERON captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu couldn't be prouder of the way his men have started their Woodbridge Cup campaign, but he's under no illusions how tough this weekend's battle of the big cats will be. Lefaoseu's Tigers will line up against the Kevin Grimshaw coached Canowindra Tigers. Both have a record of three wins through four games, but Canowindra has scored 22 more points and conceded 80 points less. "It's going to be a tough game, they're one of the best teams in the comp and we're playing them at their home," Lefaoseu said. "I know Kev, when I went to Pat's before COVID he was coaching there, he was doing the 18s. I know now he's got a few 18s from Pats that are there, he's got a few from Mudgee and yeah, he's a good coach. "Hopefully we've got our A game when we play over there." READ MORE: Somers boots after the siren goal to save her Saints READ MORE: Panthers roll like a freight train while wearing Railway colours READ MORE: Desi Doolan is a try scoring machine for Bathurst Panthers Last Sunday the Tigers showed what they can do when they bring their A game. They posted a 48-22 win over the Molong Bulls. "We start a bit flat that first 10 minutes, but then we we just blew them away," Lefaoseu said. "We had them under the pump, we had them covered for the whole game. "Our backs were outstanding, my brother [Senio Lefaoseu] got a hat-trick, Jacob [Howes] got a hat-trick, then Caylib [Marston] dominated up front at hooker and so did Luke Christie-Johnston. "It was good to do that in front of a home crowd, especially after a week off. "The boys, they are improving, for some of them at the start it was hard for them to get to training, but now we've got 20 at training which is good." Even the game which Oberon lost to Manildra, the Tigers showed enough to make two Rhinos players wary. "They just capitalised on our mistakes Manildra. But I was talking to Ben McAlpine and Luke Petrie after and they said they didn't want to play us again, they said that once we hit our straps we'd be hard to beat," the coach said. "I said to them 'I don't know, you're a pretty good team', but Ben just said he knows us, well he knows me. So I just told him 'See you in the finals'." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/43a6de2b-2b1d-44b9-9a2c-84a908807d20.jpg/r0_138_3083_1880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg