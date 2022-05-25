news, local-news,

A visiting actor and performer will bring the story of a famed Polish composer to life at Keystone 1889 this Friday. Chopin's Last Tour tells the story of classical composer Frédéric Chopin and how his pioneering piano compositions helped define what is now known as the Romantic music period. The show is a one-man performance that sees actor Phil Aughey portray Chopin during his twilight months, as he gears up to perform one of his final recitals in Scotland. READ ALSO: Charles Sturt University pollinator gardens starting to make a difference "A lot of people are admirers of Chopin's music, but they don't know much about his life, personality or circumstances," Mr Aughey said. "The show is set in Scotland in 1848, where Chopin's relationship with novelist George Sand has ended, his health is ailing fast [he died in 1849]; he's not in a good way, so he starts to recount all the notable events that have occurred in his life." Being a Pole, Chopin was influenced by the native folk music and customs as well as Poland's political plight [in the early 1830's, there was an uprising in Poland against the Russian Empire]. READ ALSO: 'Amazing experience': Bathurst youth mayor Ashley Maalouf on her time with Bathurst Youth Council Chopin left Poland at the age of 21 for Paris, France in 1830, where he built a favourable reputation as a composer and teacher. "A lot of Polish folk tunes were instrumental in founding his career as a composer, as was his childhood, relationships and travels," Mr Aughey said. Mr Aughey has, to date, performed Chopin's Last Tour 93 times, and in addition to Bathurst, he'll also perform the show at Blayney Community Hall [May 26] and Kandos Community Hall [May 28]. "I have performed the show at seven Fringe festivals, including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and it's a beautiful mixture of theatre, music and history," he said. READ ALSO: Bathurst VIEW Club calling on the community to volunteer for a good cause "Surprisingly, Chopin sells very well, and I've been pleasantly surprised at how well the show has fared in front of a diverse array of audiences." Chopin's Last Tour will be performed at Keystone 1889 on Friday, May 27 from 6.30pm. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $25 for concession. For more information and to secure tickets, visit www.keystone1889.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/4986b5dc-9c8f-455b-86ae-5998ff697b6f.jpg/r0_76_2734_1621_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg