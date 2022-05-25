news, local-news,

Men of League's first charity golf day is years has proved to be an overwhelming success, with close to $20,000 raised. The golf day hasn't been held since before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the annual event traditionally one of the rugby league charity's biggest fundraiser in the region. Men of League Mid West NSW president Royce George said the entire day was a success, with ex-NRL players also making an appearance throughout the day. "We had an early start, when we met up with the Men of League wellbeing officer from Sydney called Samantha Gordon and the committee," he said. READ MORE: "She gave a bit of a talk, a bit of a PowerPoint presentation on Mick Healey from North Sydney Bears. He got cancer and lost both his legs and he wasn't able to do this and that. "There was a thing that with Men of League he was able to get a scooter and go shopping and do this and that. It was a really touching video. "Around 12pm, we went out and played the golf and game back in. James Grant, he did a group interview with Royce Simmons, Paul Dunn and Garry Jack. They were all Australian players. We asked them questions like, 'Would you rather player State of Origin or for your country' and they all said 'their country'. "They all spoke about their days playing State of Origin and how the games get paid by year, but they use to be paid per win. If they lost, they got nothing." By Tuesday afternoon, close to $20,000 had been raised, however, that figure is expected to rise as more money continues to come in. Mr George said it was overwhelming to see the support across the day. "It's really overwhelming. It's been really hard on businesses and it's been really hard on us because we couldn't do anything through COVID," he said. "To get back and get the support from everyone is just unbelievable. It was beyond all expectations." A raffle and auction was also held after the golf. There were over 300 players and non players in attendance. The winning golf team on the day was the team from Ray White Emms Mooney that featured Jim Connors, Richard Connors, Wylie Waterford and Kurt Waterford. The Men of League Foundation was founded in 2002 by retired rugby league players Max Brown, Ron Coote and Jim Hall. The purpose of the foundation is to provide funding and assistance to men, women and children from the rugby league community who have fallen on hard times. For more on Men of League or to make a donation, visit https://menofleague.com/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/035abeb7-8aa6-444e-841c-101eb4b56ffb_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_251_3024_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg