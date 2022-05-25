sport, local-sport,

AFTER a career that has seen him stand in matches involving some of the world's finest cricketers, Bathurst's Tony Wilds has made the decision to step down as a contracted umpire. A talented umpire Wilds, who reached his 50th Big Bash League milestone last summer, has been a long-time contributor to umpiring in New South Wales and Australia. He made his first-class debut in February 2015 in a Sheffield Shield fixture between New South Wales and Western Australia in Newcastle and prior to the 2017-18 season, the Bathurst official was elevated to the Cricket Australia National Umpire Panel. Cricket NSW head of people development Darren Goodger thanked Wilds for his outstanding service. READ ALSO: Zoe Peters shines as Bathurst Giants post biggest ever win over Bathurst Lady Bushrangers READ ALSO: Oberon Tigers are shaping up for a battle of the big cats READ ALSO: CSU Mungoes come from 14 points down to draw with Condobolin "Tony has been a selfless team member, respected for his ability, match management and people skills, his preparation, composure and his willingness to share experience to benefit others," he said. "It is the humble, strong and unselfish manner in which Tony has gone about his work which has earned him such respect among his colleagues. "We acknowledge Tony, his exceptional contribution and wish him the very best, hoping he will choose to remain involved in cricket in some capacity." Wilds' resume includes standing in seven Women's One Day Internationals, nine Women's T20 Internationals and 20 Women's BBL matches. He's also done 52 BBL games and two Women's National Cricket League finals. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/e936e04a-a8bb-4ee9-81a9-224aa261cb64.jpg/r364_110_1057_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg