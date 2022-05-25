community,

A grand muster of performance Ford Falcons are set to converge on Mount Panorama this weekend for their third charity event raising awareness for domestic violence. The NSW Ford Performance Vehicle [FPV] Collective will roll into Bathurst on Saturday as part of their third annual Ford Falcon Tribute Cruise, starting from Sydney and ending up at Mount Panorama for a few laps. This Saturday will be the first time the event has been held since 2019, with COVID-19 putting the brakes on hold the event the last two years. Local NSW FPV member Steven Culbert said the event will be a prime opportunity to raise awareness for domestic violence, as well as raise funds for The Neighbourhood Centre, who provide access to domestic violence services and crisis accommodation. "We saw an opportunity to raise funds for The Neigbourhood Centre, so we had some purple ribbon stickers made up at Manvell Design and Performance to promote the event," Mr Culbert said. "We've paid for the production, and The Neighbourhood Centre will have the stickers for sale on the day, and they'll receive all the profits." READ ALSO: 'Amazing experience': Bathurst youth mayor Ashley Maalouf on her time with Bathurst Youth Council Car owners who have a sticker on their car at Mount Panorama will go into the draw for a $200 fuel voucher, adding further incentive to their purchase. The Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Jean Fell said the organisation's Men Connect group will run the barbecue at the event as another fundraising measure. "There will also be a raffle, and all of the items have been donated by the National Motor Racing Museum," Ms Fell said. "We've received a generous amount of support from a host of local businesses." READ ALSO: Bathurst VIEW Club calling on the community to volunteer for a good cause Ms Fell said The Neighbourhood Centre provides a host of programs for disadvantaged members of the community. "We offer a free legal advice clinic every Thursday that assists members of families who have been victims of domestic violence," she said. "The family component of that clinic can provide life-changing information for individuals and families. "Men Connect is also an important program as it helps isolated men come together and work on shared projects." READ ALSO: Charles Sturt University pollinator gardens starting to make a difference The last Ford Falcon Tribute Cruise saw around 180 Falcons converge at Mount Panorama, including FPV club members from Queensland and Victoria. The cruise will run from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, with the barbecue lunch to take place at McPhillamy Park around noon. For more information, visit the 'It's about Falcon Time' Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/88f4508d-785b-494f-aed2-be28e99e2cf6.JPG/r2_312_3896_2512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg