news, local-news,

With the start of winter only days away, Bathurst residents are reminded to take precautions when keeping warm. The use of heated blankets, fires and heaters are very popular during the colder Bathurst months, but Kelso Fire Station's captain Scott Wilson said there's a number of safety measures people need to take. "There's quite a few points that we try to enforce when we speak to the community," Capt. Wilson said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "One is check electric blankets before use and never use wheat bags in bed, the actual wheat in those can spontaneously combust." Locals using a fireplace to warm up the house are urged to ensure the flute and chimney are clean to prevent anything catching fire. Having safety guards around the fireplace is also very important to prevent hot embers rolling out and to deter young children from getting close to the fire and burning themselves. With the cold weather making it difficult to dry clothes outside, many people resort to using the dryer or hanging clothes in front of a fire or heater. Capt. Wilson said it's vital to keep filters clean and keep all objects at least one metre away from the source of heat. "Make sure heaters are dust free and all objects are at least one metre away when they're on," he said. "If you're drying clothes in front of the fire or heater, also keep the clothes at least one metre away just to ensure they don't ignite." Capt. Wilson said it's imperative people never use a solid fuel heater or a barbeque inside for warmth or cooking purposes. The fumes and carbon dioxide that builds up is highly dangerous. Meanwhile, locals are also encouraged to check their fire alarms are working and in good condition if they haven't done recently. Capt. Wilson said if a smoke alarm is older than 10 years then it needs replacing as soon as possible. "Obviously only working smoke alarms save lives," he said. "We recommend replacing battery operated smoke alarms with a 10-year lithium battery one. "So you don't have to worry about changing the battery for 10 years." Capt. Wilson said a good habit for people to get into is checking the fire alarm at the end of daylight savings when they change the clock. Another important point is implementing safety practices when using a fire pit outside. Sitting with friends and family around a small fire is a popular way to socialise but Capt. Wilson reminds people to be cautious when doing so. "Try to minimise the amount of smoke by only burning clean timber and always have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby to reduce the risk of it getting out of hand," Capt. Wilson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/ab1f547b-0f7b-4541-8cf0-19463feaefde.JPG/r3_176_3442_2119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg