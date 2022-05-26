news, local-news,

A South Bathurst resident is calling for a major rethink of Bathurst's tree protection policy after five 100-year-old oaks were lost to development in Bant Street. The trees, situated between 56 and 58 Bant Street, were removed on Monday after work had been paused for nearly two months following a public outcry. However, the developer was not in breach of any Bathurst Regional Council policy, with the trees lying metres away from the edge of the Bathurst/ West Bathurst Heritage Conservation Area, where a tree preservation order is in place. In response, South Bathurst resident Cathie Hale, who first brought the issue to light, has launched a campaign to extend the tree preservation order to trees of significant age, regardless of whether they're native or not. "I'm asking for an extension of the tree preservation order to encompass a wider area of the Bathurst region and not just heritage conservation areas," Ms Hale said. "There are communities living outside heritage conservation areas who care as much about their neighbouring trees, and it seems very arbitrary that mere metres can determine the fate of a significantly aged tree." READ ALSO: NSW Ford Performance Vehicle Collective to stage third Mount Panorama domestic violence awareness cruise Ms Hale started a peaceful protest out the front of Bathurst's council chambers on Tuesday, with a view to bring the issue to greater community attention. "The owner didn't even require approval to get the trees cut down. I've lived in the area for 25 years amongst a number of friends, and those trees were a delight to many in the neighbourhood," she said. "I've had many discussions with council staff, and was told there wasn't even a development application put in for their removal. They might've been cleared to make way for a shed for all we know." READ ALSO: Dr Pav hopes issues raised in regional health report are addressed Ms Hale's protest attracted a number of supporters within minutes, notably former Bathurst councillor Monica Morse. Ms Morse, who retired from council last year, said current council policy makes it too easy for developers to remove trees regardless of their age or value. "It's such a shame. It shouldn't be that easy to cut down 100-year-old trees," she said. "As a councillor, I was very upset with a number of trees that were lost to development, but there was nothing I could do about it. "We all love the trees in Kings Parade and Machattie Park, but there are many others of the same value outside heritage conservation areas, and I implore private developers to carefully consider this in future." READ ALSO: Bathurst students attend health and community services careers day at Charles Sturt University Ms Hale said it isn't her intention to demonise the developer who made the call, but push for a better outcome for Bathurst trees in the future. "We need to look at the value of respective trees to the wider community, and not just the people who own the land," she said. "This is far from the first time this has happened in the community, and a new sapling does not, in any way, replace a mature-aged tree." Ms Hale will be outside Bathurst council every weekday from noon to 2pm until further notice.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/4638d65c-8fdc-4e4e-828d-8711b297b733.JPG/r0_193_4608_2797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg