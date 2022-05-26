news, local-news,

Bathurst Regional Council has acknowledged National Sorry Day by unveiling a plaque, with local resident Vanessa Kendall along with Sandra Peckham doing to honours. National Sorry Day is very important to Ms Kendall as it was her mother, Carol Kendall, who initiated the annual event in 1998. The day recognises the struggles and trauma experienced by the Stolen Generations and Ms Kendall is proud of her mother's achievements. "It's a special day for me and I feel very proud that I come from a line of such strong inspirational women, and hopefully I can carry on their fight for change," she said. Ms Kendall's mother was part of the Stolen Generations and spent her life helping other Aboriginal families enduring the same distress she experienced. It was through her work that she realised the extent of the trauma across Australia and decided to open a National Inquiry into the Stolen Generations. The Inquiry led to the Bringing Home Report and two of the recommendations made were the National Apology and National Sorry Day. Deputy mayor Ben Fry said National Sorry Day is important to acknowledge as it brings to light the struggles of the Stolen Generations and the bad government policies at the time. "It's an important day to recognise because it's a poignant one, it's not a celebration, it is a sad day for Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders who were taken from their families," Cr Fry said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/7d86f919-668e-4df9-b6b4-4a50f6eda969.jpg/r0_80_2048_1237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg