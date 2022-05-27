sport, local-sport,

Saturday, May 28 BATHURST PANTHERS VS BATHURST ST PAT'S At Carrington Park, Bathurst, first grade kick off at 4:10pm (under 11s at 9:30am) PANTHERS: 1. Josh Rivett 2. Desmond Doolan 3. Keelan Bresac 4. Jeremy Gordon 5. Dylan Miles 6. William Wright 7. Noah Griffiths 8. David Sellers 9. Hudson White 10. Jed Betts 11. Claude Gordon 12. Mackenzie Atkins 13. Jake Betts 14. McCoy White 15. Daniel Bain 16. TBA 17. Jia Siakisoni COACH: Jake Betts ST PAT'S: 1. Lee McClintock 2. Derryn Clayton 3. Matt Ranse 4. Jackson Brien 5. Matt Beattie 6. Mitch Squire 7. Tim Holman 8. Luke Single 9. Hayden Bolam 10. Nick Booth 11. Caleb Wardman 12. Cooper Akroyd 13. Aaron Mawhinney 14. Jackson Vallis 15. TBA 16. Beau Robinson 17. Jack Mackey COACH: Zac Merritt COWRA MAGPIES VERSUS ORANGE CYMS At Sid Kallis Oval, Cowra, first grade kick off at 5:45pm (League Tag at 2pm) MAGPIES: 1. Darcy Howard 2. Thomas Thuaux 3. Charlie Jeffries 4. Thomas Rose 5. Joshua Weston 6. Jyedn Murray 7. Cameron Picker 8. Blake Duncombe 9. Jack Nobes (c) 10. William Ingram 11. Zac Browne 12. Toby Apps 13. Brendan Tidswell 14. Bobby Jeffries 15. Kyle Kemp 16. Josh Newling 17. TBA COACH: Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan CYMS: 1. Lachlan Munro 2. Cooper Monk 3. Marcel Ikinofo 4. Dion Jones 5. Jordan Clark 6. Josh Board 7. Patrick Williams 8. Cameron Jones 9. Liam Wilson 10. Ethan McKellar 20. Ethan Bereyne 12. Alexander McMillan 13. Liam Kennedy 14. Ryan Banks 15. Curtis Cantwell 16. Nicolas Law 17. Jake Allen COACH: Daniel Mortimer Sunday, May 29 ORANGE HAWKS VERSUS LITHGOW WORKIES WOLVES At Wade Park, Orange, first grade kick off at 2:15pm (League Tag at 10:30am) HAWKS: 1. Ryan Manning 2. Chris Anderson 3. Kyle Morley 4. Hayden Robinson 5. TBA 6. Ben Blimka 7. Matt Boss 21. Deryne McKenzie 9. Alex Prout 10. Mitch Gallagher 11. Rakai Tuheke 12. Harry Gersbach 13. Nathan Potts 14. Jarrod Morgan 15. Jackson Gersbach 16. TBA 20. Jy Lawrence-Lyall Hawks team subject to change COACH: Shane Rodney WORKIES: 1. Sam Lane 2. Lleyton Lothian 3. Dylan Dukes 4. Matt Faauila 5. Ben Alderson 6. Greg Alderson 7. Hayden Bonanno 8. Tom Fraser 9. Isaac Thompson 10. Ryan Richardson 11. Ryan Jervis 12. Grant Rhodes 13. Taylor Davidson 14. Danny Peters 15. Jack Smith 16. Jesse Lua Lua 17. TBA COACH: Greg Alderson

