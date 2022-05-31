Western Advocate

Bathurst Panthers defeat local rivals St Pat's 32-10 in Western under 18s round seven match

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 31 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY TIME: Bathurst Panthers centre Haydn Edwards scored a hat-trick in his team's 32-10 win over St Pat's in Western under 18s. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

ANOTHER Western under 18s match, another win for Bathurst Panthers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.