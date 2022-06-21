Western Advocate

Wendy Parry said feral cat cage hire is almost a quarter of her pension

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 22 2022 - 5:56am, first published June 21 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A COMMUNITY SERVICE: Wendy Parry calls for the process of hiring feral cat cages to be looked at. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK.

With feral cats becoming an increasing community problem, Kelso resident Wendy Parry is calling for council to look at the process of hiring out feral cat cages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.