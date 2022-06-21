With feral cats becoming an increasing community problem, Kelso resident Wendy Parry is calling for council to look at the process of hiring out feral cat cages.
The cages being made available to locals eases the workload for rangers as it helps control the number of feral cats around Bathurst.
Currently, the cost to hire a cage is $109 and this price will increase to $113 come July 1.
While this fee is refundable, Ms Parry said it's a significant percentage of her weekly pension that she can't access until the refund has been processed.
"I worked it out, so $113 is what they're proposing for the next [financial] year, that's 22.88 per cent of a weekly pension income. That's a huge amount," Ms Parry said.
"Say you're a young couple with kids, how do you find $109 and then have it quarantined.
"There's got to be other ways of doing it."
Bathurst Regional Council require a fully refundable deposit for the feral cat cages to ensure they are returned.
However as council isn't a retail outlet, its software isn't set up to perform refunds like shops do.
Instead, council provides refunds by cheque or EFT into bank accounts, which occurs every Wednesday.
Ms Parry said she understands that there needs to be an incentive for locals to return the cages but her issue lies with the process and the amount being charged, especially now that it's going to increase.
"It's all very well to say it's refundable but during the time they've got it, it can't be used," she said.
"I understand that they need to keep track of these things because nothing's cheap [but] the amount needs to be looked at.
"It needs to be; you pick it up and give them your card, you drop pit off and give them your card. That's how most refunds are done."
So far, Ms Parry can account for 10 feral cats that she has taken to the pound.
She said unfortunately, even if they can be tamed and regularly fed, the feral cats continue to kill and she's helping the community and native animals by capturing them.
"The cages are a civic asset ... we're getting predators out of the environment," Ms Parry said.
"On so many levels something needs to be done."
