Vic's Fat Pizza continues to look out for customers in light of heightened economic challenges

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 20 2022 - 7:30am
Vic's Fat Pizza owner Vic Issa and manager Rhonda Davis at their Stewart Street store. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

The last two years have been incredibly difficult for small business, and like many of their kin, Bathurst pizzeria Vic's Fat Pizza has had to work around staff availability, rising supply costs and an uncertain economic outlook.

