IS the world pumping too much iron?
June 1 marks the start of World Haemochromatosis Week.
Haemochromatosis, the most common genetic disorder in Australia, causes your body to absorb too much iron from food.
It is easy to test for it, simple to treat but tragic to ignore because the excess iron overloads body tissues, damages organs and can cause premature death.
Many people suffer the effects of haemochromatosis without being diagnosed because early symptoms are common with other conditions and include tiredness and aching joints.
When detected early, haemochromatosis can be managed easily through blood donations and is no barrier to a normal life or life expectancy.
Find out if this is you at www.ha.org.au
