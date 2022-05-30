Letter | We're being left in the shade because of solar opposition

RE: Solar farms in Bathurst area.
Can anyone explain why the Bathurst area property holders are so opposed to solar farms?
I know there are landholders who welcome the concept of solar farms in our area but many are totally opposed with no logical reason for their objections (Elgin Energy And Glanmire Landholders Continue To Clash Over Solar Proposal, May 20).
These battles have been ongoing for five years.
All the proposed sites have been perfect locations with transmission lines already in place ready to transmit the energy.
There are many success stories in regional NSW but Bathurst is a long way behind progressive ideas and thoughts.
Could our local members be a factor in the opposition to 21st century technology as we do not hear any support from them in assisting our state to combat climate change and to provide renewable energy?
