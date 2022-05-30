Letter | We're not against solar farms, we're against ruining good rural land

RE: We're Being Left In The Shade (letter, Robyn Lewis, May 28).
I have been a property owner in the Clear Creek, Walang, Glanmire area for the past 30 years.
I don't know where you have gotten the idea that all of us are against solar farms as we are not; we are against the destruction of prime rural land - eg, fat lambs, prime cattle, wheat, oats, barley, lucerne cropping.
There is plenty of land not classed as rural around the district to suit solar farming, I'm sure.
I don't know if you have ever been in primary production as it is a hard enough game without you putting your two bobs' worth in and for what gain?
How would you like a solar farm on a park in Raglan?
Stick with the highway upgrade if you want something to do. Or chase Andrew Gee to pledge $15 million to upgrade our base hospital instead of the private hospital and council, car park, etc.
Look at the community news in the Western Advocate (p13, May 28) - that's what our local state member is doing.
My say? Well done, Paul.
