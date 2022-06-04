Western Advocate

Remembering Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's trip to Bathurst in 1954

MW
By Matt Watson
June 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: The Queen shakes hands with station master Louis Le Breton at Bathurst Station as she prepares to board the Royal Train in February 1954. Photo: STATE ARCHIVES

AS Great Britain prepares to mark Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee, Transport for NSW is remembering royal journeys on the regional rail network - including from Bathurst.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.