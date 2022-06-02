Western Advocate
Lifeline Central West partners with The Push-Up Challenge to fundraise for suicide prevention programs

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
June 2 2022 - 5:30am
It may seem like quite the challenge to complete 3139 push-ups in 24 days, but Bathurst residents are being encouraged to give themselves a fitness kick in support of Lifeline Central West.

