It may seem like quite the challenge to complete 3139 push-ups in 24 days, but Bathurst residents are being encouraged to give themselves a fitness kick in support of Lifeline Central West.
Lifeline Central West has partnered with The Push-Up Challenge throughout the month of June to raise awareness around the many essential services helping Australians manage their mental health.
The target of 3139 push-ups represents the number of suicide deaths nationwide in 2020.
Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said the challenge raises vital awareness around suicide prevention.
"We have to talk about the devastating effects of suicide, and this challenge is an important opportunity to address a pressing, preventable problem," Ms Robinson said.
"A lot of the programs we run are unfunded, and fundraising serves as a significant contributor to our resources."
Ms Robinson said Lifeline Central West's reliance on fundraising is significant, and in some ways, quite sad considering the sheer intensity of situations counsellors deal with on a regular basis.
"In the last fortnight alone, we've been to an attempted murder and the aftermath of a young person's suicide," she said.
"We've also responded to football teams who have lost a teammate and have supported people on the anniversary of losses to suicide, and continue to train communities on the ground in suicide prevention.
"We receive hardly any funding for these services, and while it is great we're building a positive reputation in communities across the region, we do need support to operate."
Ms Robinson said the organisation is hoping to raise around $5000.
"It's important local participants choose Lifeline Central West specifically to donate to, as there's a host of Lifeline branches from other regions taking part," she said.
"We've had a number of people already who have chosen Lifeline's national office by mistake, so it's essential participants choose our organisation to ensure their donations assist local services."
For more information on how to take part, visit the Lifeline Central West Facebook page.
