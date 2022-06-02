FOR the first time in a number of seasons, Dubbo Kangaroos are looking like a genuine Blowes Clothing Cup contender so understandably Peter Fitzsimmons is expecting a tough game on Saturday.
Fitzsimmons and his Bathurst Bulldogs teammates will be travelling away to Dubbo for the round seven clash, with the Kangaroos just one position behind them on the ladder in third.
Advertisement
Fitzsimmons was out due to injury the last time the two teams played in Bathurst, back in round two which resulted in a 25-12 win for Bulldogs, and he's been impressed with how well Dubbo has played since.
READ MORE:
"Watching the game here in Bathurst, it looked like both teams were sort of struggling," he said.
"Since that game, both teams have been playing really well and Dubbo have obviously been playing really well, knocking off Emus and Forbes. I haven't watched those games, but they must be playing really well.
"I think it'll be a totally different game to when we last met. And playing at Dubbo, it's always tougher because they really perform for their home crowd."
The Bulldogs skipper believes his team can get the job done if the team sticks to its playing structure and put in a full 80-minute performance.
"I think if we play our structure well, we could really open up some opportunities," he said.
"They sort of defend really, really well early on. I think if we stick to it, I think the end of the game could open up.
I think if we play our structure well, we could really open up some opportunities.- Peter Fitzsimmons
"I think we need to playing a full 80 minutes too. We know our structure. We've done some video time on what we need to do defensively. I think we know the information, it's just about doing that for 80 minutes."
It should also be a big day for Bulldogs fullback Joe Nash, who will be going up against his former club on Saturday.
Fitzsimmons reckons Nash will have a point to prove with selectors soon to decide on the make-up of the Central West representative team.
"I'm always looking at Joe Nash. He's been a part of both clubs and I think he'll have a bit of a point to prove to Central West and Country selectors," he said.
"I think he'll be wanting to hit some form."
In other round seven matches, Orange Emus will host Forbes Platypi at Endeavour Oval, while Orange City travel away to face the inform Cowra Eagles.
Kick-off between Bathurst and Dubbo at the No. 1 Oval is at 3.15pm.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.