Bathurst Bulldogs to clash with Dubbo Kangaroos in round seven of Blowes Clothing Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:34am, first published June 2 2022 - 5:00am
GAME ON: Peter Fitzsimmons (far right) and his Bathurst bulldogs teammates will clash with Dubbo Kangaroos on Saturday afternoon at the No. 1 Oval. Photo: ANDREW LOTHERINGTON

FOR the first time in a number of seasons, Dubbo Kangaroos are looking like a genuine Blowes Clothing Cup contender so understandably Peter Fitzsimmons is expecting a tough game on Saturday.

