With the cold weather having well and truly arrived, Bathurst locals are looking to stay warm, but a shortage of supply could prove problematic.
Items like heaters, dryers and electric blankets are always popular during the colder months and Betta Electrical sales manager Grant Foster said they're starting to see sales go up.
However, with no Australian companies manufacturing items like dryers anymore, Mr Foster said they're reliant on importing from overseas.
With the effects of COVID still causing some delays and the recent floods in Sydney increasing demand, some locals could be waiting a while for their orders.
"It's a very tough time at the moment getting stock," Mr Foster said.
"I was checking out stock on one of our premium brands and they're not available until February 2023. It's just something that's happening across the board.
"Manufacturers have gone back to producing, but are producing at a much slower rate because of COVID protocols they've had to put in place.
"Then you've got all the issues with containers having to sit on the dock for a certain period of time, they have to go through a whole hygiene procedure and it slows it all down."
Mr Foster said currently their heaters and electric blankets aren't too much of an issue but he suspects this could change now that the cold snap has set in.
The main issue is dryers, with a wait time of up to four months for some of the brands.
Mr Foster has also found fridges and washing machines to be in high demand at the moment.
"There are some dryer ranges that we have to wait two, three, four months to get. So stock supply in dryers is very poor," Mr Forster said.
"Things like a gas heater, they're more of an expensive one, they've been slow right from the start. They're in a similar situation to the dryer, they've been hard to get.
"But normal little tiny heaters, they haven't been too bad but they will start to get bad now as far as the stock supply is concerned."
With many manufacturing companies still in the post-COVID rebuilding phase, trying to keep up with demand is difficult.
Mr Foster said there's simply no other choice though as these products are no longer manufactured in Australia, so local businesses like Betta Electrical are reliant on purchasing from overseas.
"We just can't get the stock," he said.
