Western Advocate

Four Group 10 junior referees selected to officiate at PSSA league carnivals

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES: Bathurst referee Stuart Halsey, pictured during respect round, has been selected to officiate at PSSA carnivals at Parkes and Kiama. Photo: GROUP 10 REFEREES

THEY a being touted as the future stars of the Group 10 Referees Association, but Bathurst officials Stuart Halsey and Jonathan Nicholls are already being noticed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.