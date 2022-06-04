THEY a being touted as the future stars of the Group 10 Referees Association, but Bathurst officials Stuart Halsey and Jonathan Nicholls are already being noticed.
Halsey and Nicholls, along with Wallerawang's Riley Muldoon and Orange's Kaiden Cole, have been selected to officiate at PSSA rugby league carnivals.
Halsey will head to Kiama while the other will oversee games in Parkes.
They were given the nod to take part in the school events based on what they've done with the whistle across the region so far this season.
Group 10 Referees Association president Bryce Hotham says the selection will further aid in their development.
"We're incredibly proud of them and I'm sure they'll do the association proud and their region. They're great young referees and they're great young kids," Hotham said.
"All the best to them, it's a great opportunity for them and they get some of the best coaching they can get at these carnivals."
Just as they will receive guidance at the PSSA events, each weekend young officials like Halsey and Nicholls are given advice and feedback from coach match officials.
Within the Group 10 boundaries that comes from the experienced Nathan Blanchard and Nick Lander.
Senior officials like Hotham also offer advice and the president has been delighted to see how the junior officials have applied the tips they have received.
"Whenever we see them we try to give them as much advice as we can to help them in match situations or with rulings or anything like that," Hotham said.
"All those guys who have been named in this [PSSA] squad have really taken that on board and it's a good reward for them.
"Stuey in particularly, he's one of the ones who's really taking it on board, every piece of advice from us senior guys, and he's going great guns. It's exciting to see what he's going to be like with a bit more training and a bit more coaching.
"These kids, they absolutely have the drive, they're always talking to us about officiating and football in general really. Stuey, Riley, Jono, Kaden - they're 100 percent committed to this and I feel like they're going to be our future referees."
Just as there are pathways for juniors who play rugby league across the Western region, the same can be said for the referees.
Hotham ran a line at the City versus Country under 16s match earlier this season, while Anthony Pond is another official who has blown his whistle in higher level fixtures.
"Myself and Pondy, we try and help those guys through the pathways and show them that there is a pathway there for them if they want to do it," Hotham said.
"Group 10 have produced some of the great referees in the region and to add to that would be great.
"We are still struggling a bit for numbers, but there seems to be more talented referees and referees that want to stick around and do it than in past years, which is really pleasing to see."
Hotham pointed out another sign of the commitment of the officials as well.
"Them out there in the freezing cold, if that's not drive I don't know what is," he said.
