PLAYING tennis in single-figure temperatures while being blasted with icy winds - it may not seem a like good idea, but it paid off for Bathurst's Jeorge Collins.
Collins took to the courts at the Bathurst Tennis Centre this week alongside students from schools across New South Wales to trial for the Pizzey Cup team.
The Pizzey Cup is the School Sports Australian 18 and under tennis championship, involving all eight states and territories.
Though not staged since 2019 due to COVID-19, it has a long history with those who have previously competed including the likes of Patrick Rafter and Sam Stosur.
Collins' form was good enough to be one of the eight male players selected to represent New South Wales, with eight females given the nod as well.
"This is my first year reaching Pizzey Cup, I had a good chance last year, but it got cancelled due to COVID," Collins said.
"I actually had not been playing much competitive tennis, but I had been training a lot with my Dad. There's not many tournaments going on now.
"I thought that I was playing good tennis and was a good chance of getting in. I kind of knew if I could play good tennis that I'd be a shot, but I wasn't that confident."
Though there has only been limited tournament tennis over the past two years due to COVID, Collins has previously represented NSW.
In 2019 he competed at the Australian Foundation Cup tournament, and not only did he and his NSW team-mates take the honours, but Collins was named the boys' best and fairest player.
The Year 11 Bathurst High School student was eager to once again play for his state, so he braved the bitter conditions at the Pizzey Cup trial.
"I was put into a pool with four people and the top two players went through to a play-off pool and then the top two players from that made the team. I made that, I was in the top two players of that play-off pool," he explained.
"It was shocking, shocking weather ... so you just have to play smart in those conditions.
"I am definitely happy to make the side, to get to represent the state, I haven't done that in awhile.
"I'm pretty excited because I haven't been out of New South Wales in awhile due to COVID. I'll get to verse new players, not just ones from New South Wales, so it will be good."
This year's edition of the Pizzey Cup will be played in Perth from August 27 to September 3.
While Queensland is the current holder, prior to that NSW won the tournament 10 years in a row.
On top of that NSW has not missed a Pizzey Cup final since 2005.
"We'll try and continue that streak," Collins said.
