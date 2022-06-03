Western Advocate
Photos

Jeorge Collins selected to represent NSW in the prestigious Pizzey Cup

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:00am
GOOD TOUCH: Jeorge Collins stretches to make a backhand volley during the Pizzey Cup trials.

PLAYING tennis in single-figure temperatures while being blasted with icy winds - it may not seem a like good idea, but it paid off for Bathurst's Jeorge Collins.

Local News

