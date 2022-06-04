IT wasn't the drought breaking win over Bathurst City that Souths was hoping for, but the 1-all draw in Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey local derby still had positives.
The drawn derby at Bob Roach Field now means Souths has gone four weeks in a row without suffering a loss - the sort of run the two blues have struggled to put together in recent seasons.
Though Souths co-coach Scott Hanrahan couldn't help but think about how close his side had come to victory - two shots in the second quarter struck the post - he is still happy with the progress of his squad.
"There's plenty of positives to take out of it," he said.
"As a group this season I couldn't be more happy with the girls. They're a bit disappointed now and I understand why, but it goes to show that things don't always go your way and games can change at any moment."
One of the big positives for Souths was that after conceding 10 penalty corners a week earlier against St Pat's, they only had to defend two Bathurst City chances from the set play.
Both times City was turned away, goalkeeper Stephanie Hinds returning yet another solid performance for Souths.
"There was a vast improvement around that and we worked hard on it at training this week, their defensive corners," Hanrahan said.
City has not lost to Souths since the opening round of the 2019 season and though Hanrahan's side carried better form into the contest, the underdogs lifted.
It was something Hanrahan acknowledged.
"They did come to play, they played well and we didn't take advantage of some of the chances that we had earlier in the game," the Souths coach conceded.
"But credit to them, they turned up, they wanted it today and they played like they did.
"We need to have a look at our attitude out there a little bit because it got a bit flat and that started to show in the way we were playing.
"But at the end of the day we got away with a draw, we didn't get loss, so that's good."
